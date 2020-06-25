PM says ‘hope’ is coming despite 6000 Qantas job losses

Australia is living through some of the hardest times since the Great Depression but the prime minister said there’s something the country can look forward to.

The prime minister has addressed the continuous blows to the Australian economy - the same day Qantas announced it was axing thousands of jobs.

Speaking on A Current Affair, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australians were living through "the hardest time we have seen since the Great Depression".

"These are very hard times. Those hard times are showing themselves with people losing their work, they're showing themselves with people losing businesses, showing themselves with people unable to connect in the way they have in times past with big family gatherings and those sorts of things," he said.

"These are really hard times. The thing is about where we are as Australia, there is hope.

"Today the IMF, the International Monetary Fund, handed down the outlook for the local economy and they handed out an improved outlook for Australia from what they said from April to May."

"This is the hardest time we have seen since the Great Depression but Australia is doing better than almost every other country in the world, both on the economy and on the health front we are working together to get through this."

Mr Morrison said despite massive job cuts since the coronavirus crisis hit - the latest being at the ABC and Qantas - the PM was proud of how the country had handled it.

"I have been so proud of how Australians, despite setbacks, have clung together.

"I know what happened in my own community with what has happened with Qantas we are going to get support from each other. I think we will continue to do that."

The PM was also questioned about how the Qantas job cuts would affect the country - especially his own electorate of Cook where most of the job cuts are expected to occur.

"These jobs have been lost because of the coronavirus. This is the COVID-19 recession. And for a business, Qantas, that needs to fly planes around the world, when you can't do that, that has an obvious impact," Mr Morrison said.

"I have had a long association with the company, even before I went into parliament, and I know how just absolutely devastating it would be.

"Qantas is a family and there is such a level of pride in people working there and putting that uniform on regardless of what role you play.

"I was at Qantas just as COVID-19 was escalating and I went down there to thank the staff for the amazing work they did in getting Australians out of Wuhan in China. That is their nature, they always turn up.

"For my own community in the Shire in southern Sydney, they will be gutted because everyone will know someone who will ultimately be affected by this but at the same time they will, I'm sure know that this would not be completely unexpected but it won't make it any easier."

