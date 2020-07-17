PM gives coronavirus update after national cases spike

Victoria has announced 428 new cases of COVID-19 today, marking a record peak for the state.

Premier Daniel Andrews is now speaking about the spike. He has also confirmed three new deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 32.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian earlier announced new restrictions for NSW as the state works to stop community transmission.

Australia has recorded a total 11,043 cases of COVID-19, with 5165 in Victoria, 3346 in New South Wales, 1071 in Queensland, 444 in South Australia, 646 in Western Australia, 228 in Tasmania, 113 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

PM announces film industry funding:

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a $400 million, 7-year program for Australia's film industry.

Mr Morrison said the package would attract more big films and productions to Australia, producing more local jobs.

"This is an investment in jobs. 8,000 jobs every year, every year, supported by this investment alone," he said.

"And that combined with the many other supports that are provided will mean that our film industry, our screen industry, will be a key part of our COVID recovery. There is a COVID recovery."