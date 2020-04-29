Plumbing call-outs spike in Chinchilla

SPIKE: There has been an increase in Chinchilla residents calling plumbers to fix blockages. Pic: Glenn Ferguson.

SPIKE: There has been an increase in Chinchilla residents calling plumbers to fix blockages. Pic: Glenn Ferguson.

THERE has been an increase in Chinchilla residents calling plumbers to fix blockages as the community struggles to get a hold of toilet paper and more demand is put on systems with more people being home.

Owner of Laser Plumbing Chinchilla and operations manager Tamara Pitt said her husband has been called out every day to assist families with blocked drains.

“My husband has probably gotten a call out everyday since this all started, even over weekends and Easter – so we’ve probably had more call outs for blockages,” Mrs Pitt said.

“Whether it’s just a coincidence, or from people using the wrong products, or because there’s just a lot more people at home all day.

“But you’re going to have incidents like that when you have more people at home for long periods of time.”

Mrs Pitt said most of the time it’s hard to determine what it is in particular that caused the blockage.

“It’s probably been more what they are using, the wrong type of paper, or more people being home,” she said.

“Sometimes we’ll pull out toys or objects, but further down the line you can’t tell,” she said.

“It’s usually deeper down the line you’ll get a build-up of toilet paper that’s stuck and slowly built up on the bend, or a tree root that sneaks in through a crack in the pipe - those were very common when we were dry because the trees were looking for water.”

Contracted with QGC and real-estate agencies Mrs Pitt said she they are very lucky to be working in a field considered to be an essential service, and in the Western Downs which has a diverse economy keeping it afloat.

“At the moment we are still progressing as normal, we’re a little bit quitter on the domestic front and maybe real estate work - it might be people are being a bit cautious with their money at the moment,” she said.

“Otherwise as an essential trade we have probably been busier than we have been since the start of the year - we’re a lucky business at the moment.

“I’m more worried about the ripple effect and longer term effects on businesses, it might be okay now but people need to be aware it’s going to have long term effects.

“It’s going to be very important to support local businesses and everyone needs to ride it out together – hopefully this (pandemic) will make us a tighter community.”