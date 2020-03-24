'Please stay at home': ICU nurse issues strong warning

AN INTENSIVE Care Unit nurse at the Toowoomba Hospital has taken to social media to issue a strong warning to people not obeying social distancing rules.

"I am not an expert in COVID-19, I am not an expert in running a hospital, I am not an expert in preparing for a global crisis... but I am an expert at caring for critically unwell patients, providing we have a bed," Alyce Mundt wrote on her Facebook page.

"Please please please stay at home. Stop the spread. Not for you but for everyone else.

"For your grandparents, for your parents, for your pregnant family and friends, for the person with diabetes or bad lungs, for the nurses, for the doctors, for the allied health staff, for the cleaners, for the shop keepers, for the truck drivers, for the essential service people who would much rather be at home protecting their family but are instead providing for yours. Just stay home."

The post was originally uploaded this morning and has since been shared hundreds of times by people all over Australia.

"So as most of you know I am a nurse in the intensive care unit at the Toowoomba Hospital," Ms Mundt wrote.

"We are gearing up for the worst with COVID-19. We are pulling staff from other areas and up skilling them. We are clearing our non essential theatre lists.

"We are building walls and doors to be able to isolate patients better. We are ordering extra stock. We are preparing the best we can."

She said she had made the decision to remove her children from school.

"I have a plan in place should I need to remove my children from their home to protect them from the things I could bring home to them," she said.

"I have a plan on how to isolate myself from my husband. I have visited my grandparents for possibly the last time in 12 months. I have plans on how to manage my own mental health should I not be able to see my husband and my children for their safety. I have plans.

"But people are still hanging out at the shops. People are still visiting each other. People are still going to the beach. People are still not keeping two meters away from each other. People are still going about their days as if nothing has changed. Everything has changed."

She said there were plenty of ICU beds in the Toowoomba Hospital, and across the state but "if people continue to go about their days normally and continue the spread of this virus there will come a time when I have to tell my intensivist that there is no more beds for the critically unwell patient".

"They will then have to tell that patients family that there is nothing more we can do because there are no more beds.

"I have been involved in telling a patients family that there is nothing more we can do. That despite us doing everything possible the patient is not going to get better.

"I have never had to tell a family that their father, mother, sister, brother, aunt, uncle, grandparent, son, daughter is going to die because we don't have the beds, staff, equipment to care for them. This is the conversation that is currently taking place in ICUs all over the world because they don't have beds."

The message is simple, stay home, wash your hands with soap regularly and if you must go out, stay at least 1.5 metres from any other person.