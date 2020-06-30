Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘Please Premier, bring down the wall’

by ANDREW POTTS
30th Jun 2020 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

MS PALASZCZUK, bring down the wall - That's the message from a popular southern Gold Coast hotel which straddles the NSW border.

The Pink Hotel's Tara Diklich has looked out the window at the orange and white plastic barriers between the two states for nearly three months since the border was closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tara Diklich from the Pink hotel ready to cut through the crap and chop down the border walls at the QLD/NSW border at Coolangatta.Picture: Glenn Hampson
Tara Diklich from the Pink hotel ready to cut through the crap and chop down the border walls at the QLD/NSW border at Coolangatta.Picture: Glenn Hampson

An announcement on the border is due this morning and Ms Diklich said it was time to bring tourists back to the region.

"We are really keen to have it the borders open," she said.

"We have seen it rise up around us and it has made things really hard to take bookings and even now people do not know if they can come and visit given the border is right on our doorstop.

"As long as it is safe then yes please we would like the barriers to come down. Having a hard barrier through our twin towns has made things hard and all the locals are unhappy."

Originally published as 'Please Premier, bring down the wall'

More Stories

border closure coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child hospitalised after rollover in three car Hwy pileup

        premium_icon Child hospitalised after rollover in three car Hwy pileup

        News BREAKING: Three cars have been involved in an accident on the Warrego Hwy at Chinchilla.

        Ambos reveal how lucky rider survived hitting pig at 100km/h

        premium_icon Ambos reveal how lucky rider survived hitting pig at 100km/h

        News A MOTORBIKE rider has come off second best after crashing into a pig on the Warrego...

        Police units track down Warrego Hwy drug driver

        premium_icon Police units track down Warrego Hwy drug driver

        News UPDATE: It is understood police have intercepted the suspected dangerous driver.

        One monstrous day in May, a child killer changed our lives

        premium_icon One monstrous day in May, a child killer changed our lives

        Crime Three decades ago, a monster killed nine-year-old Stacey-Ann Tracy