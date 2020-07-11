READ THE TRANSCRIPT: Chilling Johnny Depp audio surfaces

Distressing audio of Johnny Depp repeatedly begging ex-wife Amber Heard to cut him as he held a knife has been played in court.

The actor, 57, told the Aquaman star "cut me, cut me, if you don't, I will" as he clutched the blade during the shocking exchange in July 2016 - a month before their divorce settlement.

Muffled audio of the incident was played to the British High Court in London, where Depp is suing The Sun* for an article in 2018 calling him a "wife beater".

In it, Depp can be heard saying: "You wanna cut me. Cut me wherever you want. You wanna cut me somewhere. On the arm, chest? Where do you wanna start? Cut me".

Heard then replies: "Don't cut your skin. Please do not cut your skin. Why would you do that? Please do not."

The star can be heard telling Heard "it's easy" and he "needs to do what I want" as she continually begs him not to slice himself, The Sun reported.

Depp then continues: "Cut me. If you don't, I will. Cut me."

As Heard protests, Depp can be heard in the audio yelling "cut, cut, cut", before calling her a "p***y".

He adds: "You wanna be cut. do you? It's gonna go to court."

Heard replies: "Put the knife down. Just put the f***ing knife down. Don't. Do not do that. Do not that do Johnny. Please, you're gonna hurt yourself."

Depp tells her: "I wanna look at you. I wanna look at you. There's a way for the pain to go away".

The audio ends with Heard telling Depp "it doesn't make it go".

The pair's disturbing conversation was momentarily interrupted when a housekeeper knocked on the door.

But Johnny tells her "no thank you" and then makes an obscene sexual reference at the state of their bedding.

It is not clear whether the recording was made in a hotel or one of their plush apartments, but the court heard it was in July when their relationship was ending.

Grilling the Hollywood star on the fourth day of his evidence today, Sasha Wass QC, for The Sun, said: "You're threatening to cut yourself in front of Ms Heard and you're actually holding a knife at the time."

But Depp replied: "I was asking her to cut me. If she wasn't willing I would do it myself."

Earlier, the court was read a shocking text sent on August 15, 2016 - the date of the couple's divorce settlement - by Depp to his agent.

Depp is suing over a 2018 article which called him a ‘wife beater’. Picture: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Art of Elysium

In it, the actor threatens to "slice" off Elon Musk's genitals after believing him and Heard were having an affair.

The SpaceX billionaire dated Heard for around a year after she split with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

The text accused Heard of having an affair with "Mollusk" - meaning the Tesla founder.

The message said: "Let's see if Mollusk has a pair, comes to see me face-to-face. I will show him things he's never seen before, like the other side of his d**k when I slice it off."

Musk has denied having an affair with the actress.

Depp also called his ex-wife a string of extremely graphic and sexually derogatory names we have chosen not to publish.

He wrote: "She's begging for global humiliation. She's gonna get it.

"I have no mercy, no fear and not an ounce of emotion or what I

thought was love for this gold digging, low level, dime a dozen …

"She will hit the wall hard. I met a f***ing sublime little Russian here … which made me realise that time I blew on the 50cent stripper … I would not touch her with a goddam glove.

"I can only hope that karma kicks in and takes the gift of breath from her.

Sorry man but now I will stop at nothing."

Depp's evidence is bringing to a close today after a dramatic four days on the stand where he has been accused of a number of allegations.

Today, the court was told he chucked a bottle of champagne at Heard during her 30th birthday celebrations in April 2016.

He had shown up two hours late to the bash "exhausted" and grew "angry" when she called him out on his tardiness, it was said.

Depp also accused Heard of having an affair with Elon Musk.

Ms Wass said: "You took Amber's anger about you being late as criticism, and you don't like criticism … This provoked you to become angry".

She goes on: "And you were, at the time you were angry, near a magnum bottle of champagne."

Ms Wass said Depp then chucked the magnum at Heard's head and missed, before he "grabbed Heard by the hair and pushed her to the ground".

Depp then allegedly left a note for Heard, reading: "Happy F***ing Birthday".

The next day, the cleaner found poo in the bed and took photos, it was claimed.

But Depp is said to have found the incident "hilarious" - jokingly calling Heard "Amber in the dumps" and "Amber Turd".

A few weeks later, he went to the couple's home to collect items and was "spoiling for a fight". He allegedly hurled a phone at Heard after she laughed with a pal about the poo incident.

Photographs of Heard with a bruised and red face were shown in court, injuries allegedly caused by the phone.

Depp today said the faeces were definitely "not left by a three or four pound dog", referring to the couple's Yorkshire terriers Boo and Pistol.

He told the court he thought Heard or one of her friends was the "the only ones crass enough to have committed such an act."

Heard and Depp met on the set of The Rum Diaries. Picture: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

But he said the incident later meant he "made the difficult decision not to see her anymore".

The court also heard about the alleged final assault at their penthouse where a cop responded to a 911 call.

Los Angeles Melissa Saenz told the court on Friday she saw Heard "red in the face" and crying but said the star did not appear to have any bruises or cuts.

Depp has been accused of turning his "rage and frustration" on Heard, 34, when he "failed to control" his drug and alcohol abuse.

He "descended into physically destructive behaviour" - causing him to refer to his "drunken and violent persona as 'the monster'", it was said.

But in a series of explosive revelations Depp has made so far during evidence, the star branded Heard's abuse allegations "complete lies".

And he called his ex-wife "calculating, sociopathic and emotionally dishonest" as he lifted the lid on their tumultuous relationship.

Depp told the court Heard severed his finger during a trip to Australia in 2015 by throwing a vodka bottle at him and accused her of repeatedly punching him in the face.

Depp has brought separate libel proceedings against Heard in the US.

The couple married in LA in 2015 after meeting on the set of comedy The Rum Diary.

But they divorced two years later after Heard, who donated her $10 million settlement to charity, accused Depp of abuse.

The case continues.

FULL TRANSCRIPT OF MOMENT DEPP HOLDS A KNIFE

Depp: You wanna cut me. Cut me wherever you want. You wanna cut me somewhere. On the arm, chest? Where do you wanna start? Cut me

Amber: Don't cut your skin. Please do not cut your skin. Why would you do that? Please do not

D: It's easy

A: Please do not do that. Please do not cut yourself. You don't need to cut yourself

D: I need to do what I want

A: I know, I know it hurts

D: Cut me. I want your mark

A:(inaudible)

D:Cut me, if you don't I will. Cut me. (inaudible)

A: Don't, don't, don't, please don't, please don't cut yourself

D: Cut cut, cut

A: I would never cut you. I would never do that to you. Please don't

D:Come on p***y

A:(inaudible)

D: You f***ing hate me, come on

A: Not on my arms

D:Not on your arms?

D: You wanna be cut. do you? It's gonna go to court

A: (muffled)

A: Don't do that. Don't don't don't

D: Don't you do that

A: Put the knife down. Just put the f***ing knife down. Don't. Do not do that. Do not that do Johnny. Please, you're gonna hurt yourself

D: I wanna look at you. I wanna look at you. There's a way for the pain to go away

A: It's not that. It doesn't make it go

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

