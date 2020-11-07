Planting begins for ‘adopted’ street trees in Western Downs

GREEN THUMB: Western Downs Regional Council's popular Adopt a Street Tree program is bringing more trees to the streets this Spring as planting commences across the region. Pic: Supplied

GREEN THUMB: Western Downs Regional Council's popular Adopt a Street Tree program is bringing more trees to the streets this Spring as planting commences across the region. Pic: Supplied

WESTERN Downs Regional Council’s popular Adopt a Street Tree program is bringing more trees to the streets this Spring as planting commences across the region.

Adopt a Street Tree has been a significant initiative of Council since its launch in 2017 and has since received thousands of applications from residents of the Western Downs.

Council Recreational Spaces and Cemeteries Councillor Carolyn Tillman said it was fantastic to see the program go from strength to strength across the region.

“Adopt a Street Tree is all about enhancing the fantastic liveability of our communities and it’s been great to see so many people getting involved over the years,” Cr Tillman said.

“Not only do the trees enhance our community pride, but they’re also critical for our ecosystems and provide beautiful shady spaces for residents to get out and about in the region.

“The program has also turned into an educational experience for many local children as schools across the Western Downs have registered to adopt their own trees.

“Right now, our Parks and Open Spaces Team is out and about planting this year’s trees, and we’re also encouraging residents to register their interest to be a part of next year’s program.

“We’re proud of the success of our outstanding Adopt a Street Tree program and I’m looking forward to seeing these newest trees flourish over time.”

Local Dalby resident Mrs Joan Hohnke has recently received her trees through Council’s latest round of Adopt a Street Tree.

“I received two crepe myrtles a little over two weeks ago, I received them just before the recent storms and this rain is going to be wonderful for them,” Mrs Hohnke said.

“I called Council and they took down all of my details and let me know that I would get my tree in the next round, it was a really easy process.

“I was really impressed with how smoothly the whole planting process went and how large my trees were when they arrived.”