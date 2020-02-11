Plane makes belly landing as landing gear fails

An Air Frontier plane closed the runway of the Darwin International Airport when it landed without its landing gear down. Picture: Supplied

AN Air Frontier plane made a hairy landing at Darwin airport when the pilot landed the plane on the aircraft's belly.

Air Services Australia fireys, in three trucks, were at the scene ready to act as the Cessna 210 landed without its landing gear down.

It is understood the landing gear did not come down due to a mechanical fault.

The landing took place on Sunday about 5.50pm and closed the runway for 40 minutes while authorities worked to move the plane from the tarmac with a crane.

A Darwin International Airport spokesman said a full inspection of the runway was undertaken to ensure it was safe to use.

He said no flights were impacted.

In a statement, a director of Air Frontier said: "We can confirm there was an incident on landing in Darwin".

"This was a private flight, with no passengers on board, and the pilot was not injured."

It is not the first time an Air Frontier plane has been involved in an incident.

In a similar circumstance in May last year, an Air Frontier plane crash-landed at the Darwin International Airport.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigated the incident after the plane had issues with a front wheel.

The aircraft landed without injury to anyone but the crash-landing closed the runway for two hours.

A crane had to be used to lift the plane from the tarmac.

In another incident, two pilots were killed in October 2017 when the Cessna 210 they were in crashed into bushland at Howard Springs.

Daniel Burrill, 33, was with 23-year-old Darcy McCarter in the Air Frontier flight headed for Elcho Island when it crashed soon after takeoff in bushland next to Gunn Point Rd.

An Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigated the fatal crash and found the pilot had diverted to avoid bad weather.

Investigators found wings came off the plane most likely because of excessive loading through a combination of airspeed, turbulence and control inputs.