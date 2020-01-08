Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A plane on the way to Ukraine has crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff with 180 people on board.
A plane on the way to Ukraine has crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff with 180 people on board.
Breaking

Plane crashes in Iran with 180 passengers and crew

8th Jan 2020 2:08 PM

A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday near an airport in the capital, Tehran, state TV reported.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, the report said.

The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, it added, without elaborating.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

crash iran plane seniors-news ukraine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP UP: Drink driver caught in parked car

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP UP: Drink driver caught in parked car

        News A spending spree with a stolen bank card, heated 3am hospital argument, break and enters are just some of the crimes that went down in Roma this week.

        Aussie Helpers co-founder Brian Egan dead at 76

        premium_icon Aussie Helpers co-founder Brian Egan dead at 76

        News Aussie Helpers charity co-founder Brian Egan who has died.

        Ink up for wildlife

        premium_icon Ink up for wildlife

        News Local tattoo artist turns to her skills to help raise thousands for the wildlife...

        Drought stricken town opens homes to fire-affected families

        premium_icon Drought stricken town opens homes to fire-affected families

        News The town of Cunnamulla is opening their vacant homes to bushfire families.