Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Light plane stuck in the sand near Eurong on Fraser Island. Photo: Kerri Ann via Facebook
Light plane stuck in the sand near Eurong on Fraser Island. Photo: Kerri Ann via Facebook
News

Pilot to be disciplined after Fraser Island plane nosedive

Carlie Walker
7th Jan 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 8th Jan 2020 12:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PILOT overshot the runway, which caused a plane to nosedive on a beach on Fraser Island, according to the company director of Air Fraser Island.

The airline's boss Gerry Geltch, speaking to 7NEWS.com.au, said the plane hit a shallow pool of water while landing on a designated beach runway.

"At the end of the runway, there was a pool of water with a lip in it.

"He ended up coming to a halt in there."

He denied it was a "violent, abrupt" landing.

The Australian Safety Transport Bureau and Civil Aviation Safety Authority have been investigating the incident.

Geltch said the pilot will be disciplined for "uncalled for" actions which "went against operation requirements of the company".

fraser island gerry geltch plane crash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New $5 million supermarket development coming to Roma

        premium_icon New $5 million supermarket development coming to Roma

        News The development will include a new butchery, bakery and deli.

        Amanda heads to Russia for miracle MS cure

        Amanda heads to Russia for miracle MS cure

        News On Thursday night, Amanda and her daughter Chloe will be flying to Moscow for the...

        Margot Robbie shares photos of Dalby childhood for fire help

        premium_icon Margot Robbie shares photos of Dalby childhood for fire help

        Celebrity Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie has shared an emotional video

        Thieves target a Western Downs pool for a midnight snack

        premium_icon Thieves target a Western Downs pool for a midnight snack

        News Thieves are bound to have a big stomach pain after stealing lollies and soft drinks...