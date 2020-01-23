SuperCoach NRL: Pick a gun team in just 5 minutes

How to pick an awesome KFC SuperCoach team in 5 minutes

If you want to join in on Australia's favourite rugby league fantasy game but don't have the time to spend hours doing research, then this is the guide for you!

We'll show you how to assemble a gun team in just a few minutes.

1. First step is to register which you can do here:

2. Once you've signed up it's time to pick your team, and you'll want to start with some cheapies! These are the most important players in any SuperCoach side as they start at bottom dollar and make money for your team. You'll need approx. 10 cheapies and it's better to stack the backline with these players rather than the forwards. This is because backs score more tries, which leads to sharper price increases. Some of the best players in this category are (use search panel in SuperCoach to find names):

Blayke Brailey looks like the most promising cheapie in 2020. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Blayke Brailey

Billy Magoulias

Phoenix Crossland

Tommy Talau

Bradman Best

Jarome Luai

Greg Leleisiuao

Ilikena Vudogo

Morgan Harper

Tristan Sailor

Albert Hopoate

Francis Molo

Brandon Wakeham

Xavier Coates

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Gehamat Shibasaki

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Lindsay Collins

3. PICK your guns. These are generally the most expensive players in each position. You'll hold most of these players for the entire season, so choose carefully. You can fit approx. 10 under the salary cap. The best players in this category are:

James Tedesco is arguably the best player in SuperCoach! Picture: Jonathan Ng

James Tedesco

Payne Haas

Jason Taumalolo

Tom Trbojevic

Damien Cook

Cameron Smith

John Bateman

Roger Tuivasa-Scheck

Latrell Mitchell

Cameron Murray

Cameron Munster

Kalyn Ponga

Cameron McInnes

Nathan Cleary

Cody Walker

Shaun Johnson

Jake Trbojevic

4. BY now you should have approx. 10 guns and 10 cheapies in your side. Fill the remaining five slots with mid-rangers. The most popular players in this category are:

George Williams could be an amazing mid-range choice for SuperCoaches. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Ryan Papenhuyzen

David Fifita

Josh McGuire

Jarrod Croker

Reed Mahoney

Victor Radley

Anthony Milford

Braidon Burns

Moeaki Fotuaika

Jamayne Isaako

Joseph Tapine

Apisai Koroisau

George Williams

Zac Lomax

Ryan James

Jaydn Su'A

Waqa Blake

Isaah Yeo

Reuben Garrick

Esan Marsters

Josh Add-Carr

Trent Merrin

5. PICK a starting 13 and four reserves. Only the scores of these 17 players count for each round (although it's important most of your eight non-players still take the field for their clubs so they go up in price, even though their scores don't count to your points total)

6. JOIN or Create a league and start sledging your mates.

7. USE your 37 trades (max two per round) to build your side into a SuperCoach powerhouse.

8. READ our in-depth SuperCoach analysis to help you make the right decisions.

Easy! Now good luck for the season ahead and have fun!