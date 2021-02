A stacked line-up of local and regional artists serenaded punters for an exciting afternoon of music and good times at council’s award-winning Chinchilla Botanic Parkland.

Groovin’ in the Garden took place on February 20, and offered hours of entertainment along with delectable food and drink, giving residents an opportunity to enjoy the parkland with friends and family.

Check out all of the photos from the splendid event in the gallery below: