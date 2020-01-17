Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crews respond to a crash on the Bruce Highway at Deeragun where a ute flipped.
Crews respond to a crash on the Bruce Highway at Deeragun where a ute flipped.
Environment

PHOTOS: Ute hits trees, flips over water pipe

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
17th Jan 2020 1:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.

About 11.30am, a ute flipped at Deeragun after hitting trees in the centre divide.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said both lanes were blocked for about 10 minutes while the car was moved out of the way of oncoming traffic.

As of 12.20pm, one lane was open.

 

Crews respond to a crash on the Bruce Highway at Deeragun where a ute flipped.
Crews respond to a crash on the Bruce Highway at Deeragun where a ute flipped.

 

It is understood the man had minor injuries but was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service were also on scene to assist.

More Stories

Show More
car crash photos ute crash water pipe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        100 YEARS: Alan Willis's amazing century of greatness

        100 YEARS: Alan Willis's amazing century of greatness

        News Alan Willis has lived on the land, served in the armed forces during WWII, and visited exotic places. Now, he's been honoured at his 100th birthday celebration.

        Applications now open for the next round of funding

        Applications now open for the next round of funding

        News Western Downs community groups can apply for funding and grants from WDRC.

        Security with your vehicle is paramount

        premium_icon Security with your vehicle is paramount

        News Now these car thieves (kids) aren’t the smartest tools in the shed, yet every...

        Brawling brothers banned from bars

        premium_icon Brawling brothers banned from bars

        News "This is a criminal charge where prison is considered..."