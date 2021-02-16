PHOTOS: Truck crashes into moving train in Dalby
Emergency services rushed to the scene where a prime mover truck had crashed into a moving train at a level crossing in Dalby.
Paramedics, fire crews and police attended the crash on Jandowae Rd near Yarralla Rd about 11.30am.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the front part of a prime move had crashed into the coal train.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the male truck driver was assessed at the scene for injuries, however did not require transport to hospital.
Jandowae Rd was closed by police during the incident as emergency services secured the scene.
The road is now open to the public.
