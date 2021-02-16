Menu
TRUCK VS TRAIN: Emergency services rushed to reports a truck had smashed into a train on Jandowae Rd in Dalby. Picture: Sam Turner
News

PHOTOS: Truck crashes into moving train in Dalby

Sam Turner
16th Feb 2021 12:37 PM
Emergency services rushed to the scene where a prime mover truck had crashed into a moving train at a level crossing in Dalby.

The truck vs. train crash on Jandowae Rd. Picture: Sam Turner
Paramedics, fire crews and police attended the crash on Jandowae Rd near Yarralla Rd about 11.30am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the front part of a prime move had crashed into the coal train.

The road was closed in both directions for almost an hour. Picture: Sam Turner
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the male truck driver was assessed at the scene for injuries, however did not require transport to hospital.

Jandowae Rd was closed by police during the incident as emergency services secured the scene.

The train that was struck by the prime movie in Dalby. Picture: Sam Turner
The road is now open to the public.

