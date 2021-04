BIG DAY OUT: Families enjoyed a fun-filled day at the return of the highly anticipated 2021 Dalby Show. Picture: Sam Turner

BIG DAY OUT: Families enjoyed a fun-filled day at the return of the highly anticipated 2021 Dalby Show. Picture: Sam Turner

Loud engines, delectable dagwood dogs and wild show rides were in abundance at Dalby’s 2021 show.

Keen punters burst through the gates on April 23 to enjoy the show’s lively atmosphere, following its shock cancellation in 2020.

See if we snapped your picture in the gallery below: