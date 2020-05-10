Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Yandina Country Markets were held on Saturday with many stallholders returning. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Yandina Country Markets were held on Saturday with many stallholders returning. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Stalls, crowds return to Coast country market

Tegan Annett
10th May 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REGULAR stallholders returned to Yandina Country Markets on Saturday for the first time in more than a month as non-essential shopping restrictions were relaxed.

Attendee Deb Harland said it was wonderful to see more stalls return to the weekly market.

During the virus pandemic fruit and veg stalls have continued to operate every Saturday, as they were considered essential shopping.

Deb and Holly Harland enjoyed the opportunity to shop at Yandina markets for non-essential items. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Deb and Holly Harland enjoyed the opportunity to shop at Yandina markets for non-essential items. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

 

Ms Harland has attended the markets every week for more than 20 years.

"It was wonderful to have the usual stallholders back," she said.

"I have my favourites who I buy bits and pieces from most weeks so it was lovely to see them again."

The return to regular market stallholders attracted one of the market's bigger crowds, but she said there was a good atmosphere.

Marion Correa, Marissa Stevenson and Nicole Murrihy enjoyed the opportunity to shop at Yandina markets for non-essential items. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Marion Correa, Marissa Stevenson and Nicole Murrihy enjoyed the opportunity to shop at Yandina markets for non-essential items. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

"I wasn't concerned about the crowd," she said.

"Everyone just used their common sense."

"It was just good to have a bit of a sense of normality back in the community."

Popular areas were being policed at the weekend by officers on foot, in cars and on bikes from the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

Maroochydore Police sergeant Grant Wilcox said officers were conducting patrols to ensure residents were social distancing.

coronavirussunshinecoast covid-19sunshinecoast yandina markets
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Chinchilla’s top mechanic

        premium_icon REVEALED: Chinchilla’s top mechanic

        News FROM a pool of seven entries, here’s who you voted for as Chinchilla’s best mechanic.

        How a Western Downs beef business has adapted to COVID-19

        premium_icon How a Western Downs beef business has adapted to COVID-19

        News A LOCAL, family-run business are doing what they can to put their community...

        ‘Positive start:’ Country pubs need more to remain viable

        premium_icon ‘Positive start:’ Country pubs need more to remain viable

        News OWNER of ROYAL on Ninety-nine Justin Garvie said while the announcement made...

        Ten of Chinchilla’s bad and bizarre crimes of 2020

        premium_icon Ten of Chinchilla’s bad and bizarre crimes of 2020

        News In the first four months of 2020, Chinchilla police and the court system have been...