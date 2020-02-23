Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Huge turnout at Agnes blues festival

Lifesaving

Lifesaving premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Athletes to go the distance at Iron X...

News

News premium_icon BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer...

FASHION FORWARD: All the fashion and faces from the 2020 Bell Races in one MEGA gallery.

News premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: 250+ photos from the Bell Races

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals premium_icon Stressful Monday? Here's photos of dogs going for...

News

News premium_icon 100+ PHOTOS: NYE 2019 rodeo party

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron...

News

News premium_icon MEGA PHOTO GALLERY: Taroom End of Year Race Meet

Environment

Environment premium_icon IN PICTURES: Refilling water bombers at Bundy airport...

News

News premium_icon CUTE! Dalby Preps sum up their first year at...

News

News premium_icon 180 PHOTOS: Chinchilla Cup faces, fashion and...

News

News premium_icon 220+ MEGA GALLERY: Gymnastics competition

News

News premium_icon 100 PHOTO MEGA GALLERY: Chinchilla gymnastics comp...

News

News premium_icon FOAM PIT FUN: Check out all wild, wet and whacky...

News

News premium_icon 130+ PHOTOS: Kids carve up the court in Hotshots...

Weather

Weather premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Suburban nightmare as hail-nado rains...

AFLGF

AFL ‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

Fire crews have shared these images as they continue to fight the Deepwater blaze by land and air.

News EERIE VIEW: Fireys share Deepwater blaze images from...

The crowd looks through the gallery at the opening of the 2018 JADA.

News LOOK: Check out the best in Australian drawing

Technology

Technology IFA 2018: $7.9 billion in deals done at tech show

News Silence of the Lamborghini: speeding driver fined...

Offbeat

Offbeat No joke! Police film chicken crossing the road

A 22-year-old Coraki man has been arrested after allegedly avoiding a random breath test at Casino and smashing through three yards.

Crime PHOTOS: Huge palm tree flung onto house after...

Lifestyle

Lifestyle No more Allen key! Ikea furniture no match for robot...

The sky was blocked out by a swarm of cockatoos ahead of a storm in Andrews Farm in South Australia.

News 'Unbelievable' video: 'Millions' of birds flee from...

News

PHOTOS: Huge turnout at Agnes blues festival

Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Feb 2020 5:39 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of people enjoyed the live music and festivities at the three-day Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival at the weekend.

The event at the Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds kicked off on Friday and continued until Sunday. Headliner Tex Perkins played on Saturday night to a lively crowd and was a highlight for many attendees. Also popular was 8 Ball Aitken, who has become a regular performer at the annual festival.

For the first time in more than five years the festival had two stages, the Main Stage and Discovery Stage. The Discovery Stage, sponsored by Agnes Water Tavern, showcased local and up-and-coming talent.

agnes blues roots and rock festival agnes water music festival tex perkins
Gladstone Observer