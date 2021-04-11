PHOTOS: Chinchilla Museum’s Mini Train family fun day

SUNDAY FUN-DAY: Families enjoyed a sunny day out at the Chinchilla Museum on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Pic: Peta McEachern

Families gathered at the Chinchilla Museum for fun family day out, enjoying a picnic, sausage sizzle, and Mini Train adventures on Sunday, April 11.

The Chinchilla Mini Rail is run by a group of dedicated and talented volunteers who often meet to build, modify and maintain the mini trains and tracks.

Chinchilla Historical Society’s longstanding president Cath Brandon, said once a month the Chinchilla Museum hosts a family friendly event where everyone is welcome, young and old, to ride the Mini Trains.

“It’s a great day where families can come and unwind, and kids have the freedom to safely run around and play,” she said.

“It’s always a great day – we have a few families that have become regulars.”

Mrs Brandon said there’s plenty of room to kick a ball around, and a sandpit for little tykes to get creative.

It cost $2 for children to ride the Mini Trains – with funds raised going back into the Chinchilla Museum and Historical Society to keep the community organisation afloat.

During the ride, train passengers experience a historic view of the museum’s grounds, and special memorabilia.

From toddlers to retirees, everyone is welcome to go along to the event and have a chat to the experienced volunteers about the ins and outs of their extensive train operation.

Here’s a list of upcoming events at the Chinchilla Museum:

AGM 2021 Meeting

The Chinchilla Museum’s Annual General Meeting will be held at Villiers Street in Chinchilla on Thursday, April 15, at 10am – everyone is welcome.

Mother’s Day

On Sunday, May 9, Mrs Brandon said the Chinchilla Museum will be hosting a Mother’s Day event to spoil local mums.

Kicking off at 9.30am and running until 1pm, the Mini Trains will be firing up to keep children occupied, while mums are treated to cake, tea, and coffee.

Photos taken at the Chinchilla Museum on Sunday, April 11:

