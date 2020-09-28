Menu
Tempers flared between Carltons Red Devils and Wests Tigers during the Rugby League Mackay & District A-Grade preliminary final on Saturday night. Photo: Callum Dick
Rugby League

PHOTOS: 4 sent off as tempers flare in fiery footy final

callum dick
28th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
WITH a grand final spot up for grabs there was no love lost when Carltons and Wests Tigers went head to head in the Rugby League Mackay & District preliminary final on Saturday night.

 

Tempers flared between Carltons Red Devils and Wests Tigers during the Rugby League Mackay & District A-Grade preliminary final on Saturday night. Photo: Callum Dick
Spotfires broke out at regular intervals throughout the second half, as the two teams played tough, physical footy and sought any possible advantage to wrest control of the contest.

Wests' Jack Brock and Carltons' Jardine Bobongie were both sent from the field when the pair engaged in fisticuffs midway through the second half.

It came after Ben Barba was sent for a stint on the sideline for a reckless challenge.

Spotfires regularly broke out throughout the second half of the Wests v Carltons preliminary final. Photo: Callum Dick
Barba would return to the field to finish out the game, however Bobongie and Brock stayed in the sheds until the final whistle.

Brock was joined in the dressing room late by Kellen Jenner, who cheekily tossed the ball at a Carltons opponent in celebration after scoring Wests' final try of the match to put the game well beyond doubt.

The official did not seem to find it as amusing as the players on the field.

 

Wests’ Kellen Jenner is confronted by Carltons’ Matt Surha after the Tigers player scored in the corner to ice the game. Photo: Callum Dick
Wests went on to record a 36-18 victory to set up a grand final showdown with Townsville Brothers next Sunday.

