PHOTO: Ice Man Rob ‘lucky’ to survive Rainbow Beach crash

The Ice Man had a close shave at Rainbow Beach this morning, becoming trapped in his car before eventually being freed and taken to hospital. PHOTO: Courtesy The Ice Man/Facebook

The Ice Man had a close shave at Rainbow Beach this morning, becoming trapped in his car before eventually being freed and taken to hospital. PHOTO: Courtesy The Ice Man/Facebook

THE man taken to hospital following a severe single vehicle crash at Rainbow Beach this morning turned out to be "The Ice Man", a well-known and well-loved presence on the Cooloola Coast.

MORE: Person trapped in car after nasty crash at Rainbow Beach

Paramedics rushed to free the man from the wreckage of his ute after a nasty crash at Rainbow Beach this morning.

He was initially trapped in his vehicle, but was fortunately later freed before being taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

The Ice Man had a close shave at Rainbow Beach this morning, becoming trapped in his car before eventually being freed and taken to hospital. PHOTO: Courtesy The Ice Man/Facebook

An Facebook update on The Ice Man, also known as Rob, posted by his wife Martine gave an update on the freak incident that cut short his morning work commute.

"So this happened this morning on commute to work. Just want everyone to know Rob is ok. He was cut out of the truck and awaiting X-rays for suspected hip/back injuries. Iceman down!," Martine said.

"Turbo truck out of commission. Big thankyou to all emergency services who attended the crash scene. Also Jack Dean for his amazing courage and strength relieving Rob's crushed legs before jaws of life arrived.

"And to all the people of this great community who have rallied to get trucks out and operating for this long weekend's beachgoers. I am forever grateful to all of you, you know who you are.

"Will keep you all updated on Rob's prognosis as it comes to light. One lucky man to survive this and I'm one lucky wife to have this amazing husband alive. Always kiss one another goodbye and tell one another how much you love them. You never know what's going to happen literally five minutes up the road. Take care everyone."

Martine later said Rob had suffered a confirmed dislocated hip and suspected broken pelvis in the accident.