Photo highlights 'infuriating' difference

The photo showed just how inadequate women’s pockets were compared to men’s. Picture: Reddit.

There's lots of things that make men and women different, from the more obvious biological things to the differences in our clothing.

One Reddit user has highlighted one mildly annoying, but still irritating enough issue women face on a day-to-day basis that men don't.

A photo shared by Reddit user @definitelynottori to the Mildly Infuriating subreddit showed how small women's clothing pockets were compared to men's.

In the picture a man and woman are both wearing jeans and have a Switch Lite in their pockets.

However, the male's front pocket fits the Switch Lite comfortably, while the women's pocket is barely large enough to fit half the gaming gadget.

The photo struck a chord, with thousands of comments remarking on just how small women's pockets or how some clothing simply didn't have any.

"I bought a pair of pants online that looked like it had 2 front pockets and 2 back pockets. Only found out that they're all decorative when I got it," one person wrote.

"Which designer thought it would be a great idea to not let women have pockets? Like, I get that you have purses but what about the days when you just don't want to carry a purse," another wrote.

Want to keep your phone in your front pocket? Forget about it if you’re a woman. Picture: iStock.

"I now have to look for pants that HAVE pockets. I've been tricked too many times and refuse to carry a ridiculous purse," one woman commented.

Meanwhile some remarked that the woman's pocket in the photo was actually larger than most, with one person commenting: "That is a spacious pocket for women's jeans."

"I came here to ask what kind of jeans these are with such huge pockets! I don't think any women's jeans have that large of pockets," another wrote.

"My husband makes fun of me for putting my phone in my back pocket because he doesn't realise that I literally cannot fit my phone in my front pocket!" one commented.

"Exactly what I was thinking. My pockets can hardly hold chapstick. Where did she get her pants? I need them!" another remarked.