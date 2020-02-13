PHOTO GALLERY: Weir goes from 24% to 139% in three weeks

TRANSFORMATION: The Chinchilla Weir on January 12 and then again on February 9.

CHINCHILLA has received more rainfall in the past three weeks than it did in all of 2019.

This time last month the Chinchilla Weir had only a year of water left in its supply – sitting at a dismal 25.22 per cent.

With the Western Downs receiving consecutive heavy deluges and lashed with severe thunderstorms, the Chinchilla Weir’s water capacity has been boosted to 123.23 per cent.

Residents and visitors have flocked to the weir to hear the rush as water gushes down the wall and they are enjoying the sight of so much water for the first time in years.

Boaties have now been able to resume their recreational activities and children and adults alike have been taking the opportunity to have a swim, something they haven’t been able to do in the weir for years.

It all comes as a result of the region receiving its 2019 yearly total of rain in the first 43 days of the new year.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Miles recorded a 100-year record low for rainfall in 2019, just 213.4mm.

The astounding news is that from January 1 to February 11, Miles has already recorded 142.4mm. And with patchy rain, the BOM said the totals could be higher in other places.

Seth from Gerkies Storm Chasing said it is great to see much-needed rainfall finally arrive across the Western Downs.

“Totals from 100mm to 200mm have been recorded from severe storms and heavy showers resulting in flash flooding and creeks to fill,” Seth said.

“As a result of this amazing weather, the Chinchilla Weir has seen its first spillover after three years of drought.”

However the good news doesn’t end there, with more showers and thunderstorms forecast for the next seven days.

“Due to storms, more rain is expected to hit the Western Downs until at least Friday this week,” Seth said.

“As a result, the Chinchilla Weir and surrounding creeks do have a possibility of rising more.”

At about midnight on Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning, residents were treated to a magnificent light show and fell asleep to the sound of torrential rain on their homes.

To stay up to date with the local storms, heading to GerkiesStormChasing facebook page or website.