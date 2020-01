DANCING INTO THE NEW YEAR: Warra New Years Dance.

THERE was no better way to welcome in the New Year for these dancers than a good old fashion dance.

They gathered from as far as Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and Gympie at the Warra hall on Tuesday night to dance themselves into 2020.

It's always a crowd favourite with one lady attending the dance for the past 45 years.