PHOTO GALLERY: Wandoan Pool Party

IT WAS 33 degrees outside and instead of staying at home in the airconditioning to stay cool, local adults and children at Wandoan spent the afternoon in the pool.

On Saturday February 15, the town was the next stop for the Western Downs Regional Council summer pool parties.

There was a DJ who was setting the vibes and pumping the tunes which the children sung and danced along to.

There was also the challenge of a giant inflatable obstacle course which children made their way through and slid into the water at the end.

For those who were after a more relaxing afternoon there were floaties available for use.