SCHOOL’S BACK: Our readers submitted their photos of their children proud in their school uniforms for their first day back at school.

IT WAS a busy and exciting day for families across the region yesterday, as students headed back to the classroom for another action-packed year.

Proud mums and dads took to The Chinchilla News Facebook page to share photos of their children as they prepared to walk through the school gates.

