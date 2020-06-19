Menu
WINTER WARMERS: St Joesph's Chinchilla PJ Day 19/06/2020.
News

PHOTO GALLERY: St Joseph’s Chinchilla PJ Day

Zoe Bell
19th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
THE students at St Joesph’s have helped raise over $600 for the Vinnies Winter Appeal through two different fundraising events.

The school hosted a pyjama day on June 19 where students were able to wear their pj’s to school for a gold coin donation.

One of the event organisers said it was a great way to raise awareness for those in need.

“A lot of people don’t have warm clothes, warm blankets or warm like we do and struggle during winter,” she said.

“So it was the perfect opportunity for the school community to help.

“I would encourage more people in schools and the community to help as well because they need all the help they can get.”

They managed to raise over $300 for the campaign through the day with the other funds coming from a fundraiser late last year.

“Last year was did jelly cups and watermelons as well as dress-ups,” Alli, another event organiser said.

“Usually this time of year we do a state origin fundraiser; however with no football on this year due to the virus we dressed up in our pjs instead.”

See all the cute pyjamas in the gallery below.

st joesph's chinchilla vinnies winter appeal

