Hannah and her mum at mums and bubs swimming lessons 11/01/2020.
PHOTO GALLERY: Mums and bubs swimming lessons

Zoe Bell
14th Jan 2020 7:30 AM
SWIMMING is such an important life lesson and children as young as three months age now have the opportunity to learn the skills.

At Miles Swimfit, children have the opportunity to learn those skills in their mums and bubs swimming classes.

Run over two five week blocks, their first lesson for this summer was on Saturday.

Encompassing some very important techniques such as kicking and having their head under water, they are done is fun way with songs such as ring-a-ring-a-rosy.

The goal behind the lessons are to build up the children’s confidence so they will be able to swim by themselves.

miles swimfit mums and bubs photo gallery swimming lessons

