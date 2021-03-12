Menu
INSPIRING: All the photos taken at the Dulacca pub's Long Lunch Event on International Women's Day 2021. Pic: Supplied
Local Faces

PHOTO GALLERY: Dulacca’s Long Lunch Event

Peta McEachern
12th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
Inspiring women from across the Western Downs and beyond, travelled to the Dulacca Hotel to attend the Long Lunch Event to celebrate International Women’s Day on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

The Queensland Rural, Regional and Remote Women’s Network hosted the event to bring women together from all walks of life, to acknowledge, support and celebrate the many ways they strengthen and enrich rural, regional and remote communities.

As sparkling wine flowed, there were lucky door prize, live music, and motivational speaker Julie Cross delivered an inspiring speech at the sold-out event.

At the event Ms Cross said the key to life is not to let life keep you down during difficult times - you have to get back up.

Other key messages Ms Cross imparted on the crowd were to practice gratitude, to remember happiness is a choice, to always challenge yourself, and be kind to others – especially

yourself.

Check out all the photos taken at the event here:

