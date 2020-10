BOOK WEEK: C&K Chinchilla Community Kindergarten's little stars dressed up for book week on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Pic: Peta McEachern

BOOK WEEK: C&K Chinchilla Community Kindergarten's little stars dressed up for book week on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Pic: Peta McEachern

C&K Chinchilla Community Kindergarten’s little stars dressed up for book week as their favourite characters for fun filled day of literature.

Check out the gallery below: