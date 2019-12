FINISHED: The Busy Bees Chinchilla students ended their year with a concert, visit from Santa and water play.

TO MARK the end of another year the Busy Bee at Chinchilla students held their Christmas party yesterday.

Each age group from the nursery students, right up to the Kindy kids performed a little song and dance for their parents who were also in attendance.

After that it was an afternoon of fun with a visit from Santa, handing each child a book for Christmas and the day ended with some water play outside.