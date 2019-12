CUTENESS: Many babies around our region celebrated their first Christmas this year.

CUTENESS: Many babies around our region celebrated their first Christmas this year.

IT’S described as the most wonderful time of the year and for some parents around the region, it was made extra wonderful as they got to celebrate their son’s or daughter’s first Christmas.

They dressed them up for the occasion and brought them heaps of presents.

From two weeks to nine months old, check out all the adorable babies celebrating their first Christmas in the gallery below.