PHOTO GALLERY: 38 photos from students first day back

WELCOME BACK: Students returned to the classroom today after spending some time online learning due to COVID-19.

SCHOOLS all across the state welcomed back their students into the classrooms today, leaving many with an excited feeling.

After online learning for the past month, some student were welcomed back at the gate by happy teachers playing music and with balloons to celebrate the occasion.

Teachers at the Chinchilla State School also decorated their classrooms so the students felt like it was a little bit of a party.

The Chinchilla News went into local schools including Chinchilla State School, Chinchilla State High School and Brigalow State School today and spoke to students about what they missed most about being away from school.

Read what they had to say in the gallery below.