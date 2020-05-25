Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WELCOME BACK: Students returned to the classroom today after spending some time online learning due to COVID-19.
WELCOME BACK: Students returned to the classroom today after spending some time online learning due to COVID-19.
News

PHOTO GALLERY: 38 photos from students first day back

Zoe Bell
25th May 2020 4:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCHOOLS all across the state welcomed back their students into the classrooms today, leaving many with an excited feeling.

After online learning for the past month, some student were welcomed back at the gate by happy teachers playing music and with balloons to celebrate the occasion.

Teachers at the Chinchilla State School also decorated their classrooms so the students felt like it was a little bit of a party.

The Chinchilla News went into local schools including Chinchilla State School, Chinchilla State High School and Brigalow State School today and spoke to students about what they missed most about being away from school.

Read what they had to say in the gallery below.

Photos
View Gallery
brigalow state school chinchilla state school coronavirus coronaviruschinchilla covid-19 education queensland first day back online learning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Schools scramble for plans as students return

        premium_icon Schools scramble for plans as students return

        Education As Queensland’s more than 800,000 students return to the classroom today, schools are calling for clarity on how to deal with COVID-19.

        Three veterans stay at local veteran retreat during lockdowns

        premium_icon Three veterans stay at local veteran retreat during...

        News Most of them have been there since February but their stay at Columboola Country...

        ‘Turning a corner:’ Employment agencies hope for improvement

        premium_icon ‘Turning a corner:’ Employment agencies hope for improvement

        News ROMA employers hit by the economic fallout of lockdown are feeling a bit more...

        CATCH UP: Eight stories you may have missed this week

        premium_icon CATCH UP: Eight stories you may have missed this week

        News Take a look back over some of the stories from the Chinchilla district this...