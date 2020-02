GLIDING THROUGH THE POOL: 120 competitors took part in the first ever Tara Transition Meet on Saturday.

120 Competitors from Chinchilla, Dalby, Tara, St George Roma and from a far as Bribie Island and Brisbane took to the pool in Tara.

On Saturday February 1, 2020 the Tara Swim Club held their first ever Transition Meet where swimmers raced and were timed.

If their was time was enough they would qualify for the 2020 RMHC QLD sprint Championships.