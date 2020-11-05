Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The solicitor for a man accused of murder has requested to view telephone records for the upcoming trial.
The solicitor for a man accused of murder has requested to view telephone records for the upcoming trial.
Crime

Phone records could hold key in Elizabeth Kippin murder case

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
5th Nov 2020 8:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The solicitor for a man accused of murder has requested to view telephone records for the upcoming trial.

Anthony James O'Keefe is charged with murder over the stabbing death of 81-year-old Elizabeth Kippin in her Wulguru home in July 2016.

Funeral of Elizabeth Kippin from St Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Funeral of Elizabeth Kippin from St Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Defence solicitor Murray Bower applied in the Queensland Supreme Court in Townsville to order Department of Main Roads, Telstra and Optus records.

Mr Bower told Chief Justice the files formed part of their investigations.

"We are seeking information in pursuit, in line of an inquiry," he said.

Elizabeth 'Beth' Kippin.
Elizabeth 'Beth' Kippin.

"Further materials have disclosed information that we would like to follow through."

The prosecution did not oppose the request.

Mr Bower submitted an application last month to view and copy four subpoenas for the trial.

Files from the Department­ of Child Safety, Youth and Women as well as O'Keefe's ex-partner, the owner of a black Holden utility and a witness who was outside the house at the time of the incident­ was ordered.

The Chief Justice ordered the Department of Main Roads, Telstra and Optus records to be made available.

Originally published as Phone records could hold key in trial

anthony james okeefe court crime elizabeth kippin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad of newborn busted driving on weed

        Premium Content Dad of newborn busted driving on weed

        News THE father of a newborn baby was found driving around the streets of the Western Downs with cannabis in his system - for the fourth time.

        Emergency crews in action as crops fires spark across region

        Premium Content Emergency crews in action as crops fires spark across region

        News Hot, windy conditions are proving difficult for fire crews working to control flare...

        Dalby man given $1000 fine for being punched in the face

        Premium Content Dalby man given $1000 fine for being punched in the face

        Crime A MAN who continuously disrupted Dalby court has been given a huge fine for being...

        Historic Western Downs sign allegedly stolen by thieves

        Premium Content Historic Western Downs sign allegedly stolen by thieves

        Bowls EVEN though it may not be grammatically correct, a Western Downs bowls club is...