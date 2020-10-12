Menu
Phoebe moves on from Sam with heartfelt Instagram post

12th Oct 2020 5:11 AM
Premium Content

 

Phoebe Burgess is making hay while the sun shines and moving on with her life in the wake of the bombshell allegations about her former husband Sam Burgess.

The 31-year-old posted two photographs on her Instagram on Saturday night taken at her parents' Southern Highlands estate.

 

 

Looking relaxed while sitting on a pile of hay with her three-year-old daughter Poppy, Phoebe thanked her fans for supporting her and her children.

"Simply because I was silent doesn't mean I didn't hear you, thank you for your kindness. Means the world to us'," she posted.

Originally published as Phoebe moves on from Sam with heartfelt Instagram post

