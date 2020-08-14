‘Phenomenal boost’: Waratah’s Mack Mason signs with Roma Echidnas

NEW South Wales Waratah great, Mack Mason will be swapping his sky blue jersey for a Roma Echidnas jersey as the joins the local boys in the fight against the Toowoomba Bears tomorrow, Saturday, August 14.

Downs Rugby League manager Matt Hammond said the signing of Mason will be a phenomenal boost to the team, and the ticket to victory – easing the Echidnas current losing streak as they’ve been defeated at every match this year.

“This is fantastic for the Roma Echidnas, they’ve been struggling with the spine of the backline – number nine, the scrum half and number 10, and the fly half positions,” Mr Hammond said.

“Both of these positions were lost to players who signed in Brisbane.

“As the team cohesion with Mack Mason in the side over the coming weeks, it will bring a much-welcomed boost and exciting time for Downs Rugby League and for the Roma community.”

Mason spent his early years growing up in Mitchell and it was thought this season was his chance to make the Waratah’s number 10 jersey his own, after he debuted with the club in 2017.

However, due to current biosecurity protocols, players outside of New South Wales are not eligible to return to the NSW Waratahs.

Mason is still contracted with the team until November but was granted permission by the club to explore employment opportunities on the farm in Queensland while continuing strength and conditioning programs from afar.

“The local community will be able to watch Mack’s calibre and a player who’s coming back to his roots,” Mr Hammond said.

“It’ll be fantastic to watch.

“And with the remainder of the matches in Roma or Condamine until September 19, when the last regular season match will be held at Heritage Oval in Toowoomba, the locals can get down and support Mack and the boys.

“We will hopefully see the Roma Echidnas do well, they’ve got an uphill battle as they lag right at the bottom, and as we meet the half way point with tomorrow’s matches, with having Mack Mason, hopefully the team will qualify in the finals.

“We are all very excited to see him play.”

Tomorrow’s A Grade match will be held at Fox Gallas Park at 3pm – Roma Echidnas v Toowoomba Bears.