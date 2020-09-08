Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police seeking information after phantom ship washes ashore in Moreton Bay
Police seeking information after phantom ship washes ashore in Moreton Bay
News

Phantom ship washes ashore in Moreton Bay

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
8th Sep 2020 5:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A phantom ship, bearing a woman's name, has mysteriously washed ashore in Moreton Bay, sparking a police search for the owner.

The vessel, which police described as a 15 to 20-foot white fibreglass hull, bears the words Yot of Lisa.

It was found against rocks near the swimming enclosure north of the Pelican Park boat ramp at Clontarf about 4pm on Monday.

Anyone with information about the boat is encouraged to contact police on 131 444.

 

Originally published as Phantom ship washes ashore in Moreton Bay

More Stories

moreton bay phantom ship queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tara powerlines hit: Machine operator lucky to be alive

        Premium Content Tara powerlines hit: Machine operator lucky to be alive

        News DANGER: Ergon Energy is pleading with heavy machinery operators to take care, with 26 serious incidents occurring in August.

        Car vs fire truck: Moonie Hwy crash

        Premium Content Car vs fire truck: Moonie Hwy crash

        News BREAKING: A CAR has crashed into the back of a fire truck on the Moonie Hwy.

        Crest of a ‘tsunami’: 56 companies wiped out in a month

        Premium Content Crest of a ‘tsunami’: 56 companies wiped out in a month

        Business Queensland companies collapse ahead of insolvency ‘tsunami’

        Secret hospital deaths: Fatal mistakes hidden

        Premium Content Secret hospital deaths: Fatal mistakes hidden

        Health Details of fatal hospital bungles in Queensland kept secret