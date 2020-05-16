Pest Control to ramp Up on the Western Downs

WEEDS: New funding have been given to help pest management of the Western Downs.

WEEDS: New funding have been given to help pest management of the Western Downs.

Controlling the scourge of wild dogs, feral pigs and weeds will be bolstered on the Western Downs, with Maranoa MP David Littleproud securing $395,200 for council to roll out new pest management programs.

“This funding, through the Communities Combatting Pest and Weed Impacts During Drought program, gives the Western Downs Regional Council (WDRC) more tools to help drought-affected landholders control pests,” Mr Littleproud said.

“For farmers who have been battling through severe drought, managing outbreaks of wild dogs, feral pigs or weeds can be a full-time job in itself – and expensive.

“This program will help farmers and landholders in the Western Downs region co-ordinate trapping, baiting and aerial shooting of feral pigs and wild dogs which is very important for building confidence across the farming sector.

“A second program will map, identify and control weeds, so that paddocks can be better used for grazing or cropping.

“The only way to get on top of pests and weeds is to work with neighbours and the broader community and with this funding, a pest control officer will be appointed to assist landholders in the development of farm pest plans and mapping infestations.

“While there was very welcome rain in the Western Downs region in late summer, it takes more than a couple of good falls to get out of drought and that’s why we’re backing this program to help get our communities through to the other side.

“In the long-term, farmers will be saving livestock and their paddocks from pests and weeds, which will open more doors in how they run their enterprise and make a quid.”

The Federal Government has invested $10 million through Round Two of the Communities Combatting Pest and Weed Impacts program.

Across Maranoa, $1.2 million has been secured or the pest and weed control program.

Programs on the Western Downs include, Weed Identification, Mapping and Control,

Feral Pig and Wild Dog Program and Employment of a project support officer.