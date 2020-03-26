Personal trainers helping residents through tough times

EXERCISE: Training his clients looks different for Jamie Hurley during the COVID-19 pandemic.

EXERCISE: Training his clients looks different for Jamie Hurley during the COVID-19 pandemic.

IN A time where Australia’s mental health is suffering, experts say exercise is vital.

After Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that personal trainers are still able to operate in these trying times, although run differently, local PTs are still proceeding to keep our region fit and healthy.

Classes must be run with no more ten people, strict hygiene must be applied, and social distancing runs must be followed at all times.

For local personal trainer Jamie Hurley from Kookaburra Health and Fitness, he is very grateful he can still operate during this time.

“For me, it is convenient because it helps pays the bills,” he said.

“However, for my clients, it helps them to unwind and forget about what’s happening for 45 minutes and focus on themselves.”

Hurley has moved his sessions from the local pool gym into the park.

He is also allocating a 15-minute transition time between clients to allow for cleaning and sanitising of all equipment.

He also has a rule of using hand gel to sanitise at least four times for each client, plus is wiping down all equipment with alcohol wipes before allowing clients to handle it or it is placed back on the ground.

Clients are also given hand gel to sanitise their hands and forearms on arrival and before departure.

“As people are cooped up at home, the stress and anxiety levels are high, and training after stressful is an excellent outlet for that so we want to try and exercise as long as we can,” Hurley said.

Another local personal trainer, Kath Nothdurft from Fit Tribe Chinchilla, is still operating as well, trying to create sense normality for her clients.

“During sessions, we often talk about what’s going on in life and the problems we are facing, so it’s a good outlet,” she said.

“We will ask them how they are going, them what they are watching on Netflix.

“At this time our objective isn’t to get clients, although they are more than welcome to join us, it’s about keeping our current clients.”

Although both trainers are taking extra measures to ensure they are providing a safe environment that is low risk, some people may feel still uncomfortable with going outside.

If that’s the case, Nothdurft urged people to ask local trainers for home programs instead of looking up videos online.

“That way we are starting to put money back in the economy, and it’s going to help in the long run,” she said.

“My biggest piece of encouragement is that healthy people who contract are more likely to recover from it faster,” Hurley said.

“So let’s keep exercising, whether that be at home, outdoors by yourself or with personal trainers, it’s going to benefit us in more ways than one.”