‘Personal reasons’: Lucy Turnbull exits Sydney Commission

Lucy Turnbull will step down from leading the Greater Sydney Commission for personal reasons.

The state government made the announcement today, confirming that deputy chief commissioner Geoff Roberts will step into the role of chief commissioner.

In a statement, Premier Gladys Berejiklian thanks Ms Turnbull for her service.

Stepping down... Lucy Turnbull. Picture: Adam Yip

Ms Turnbull was appointed chief commissioner of the GSC in 2015, tasked by the NSW government to deliver strong strategic planning for metropolitan Sydney.

Key stakeholders have been informed the Premier will make an announcement at 9am.

CEO of the Committee for Sydney Gabriel Metcalf commended Ms Turnbull.

Lucy and Malcolm Turnbull at a Sydney dinner late last year.

"Lucy has given a lifetime of public service to Sydney and set out a bold vision for the city as Chief Commissioner.

She has worked tirelessly to champion our city and is people and for that we should be grateful."

Originally published as 'Personal reasons': Lucy Turnbull exits Greater Sydney Commission