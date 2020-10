AFTER A young girl was assaulted at the Chinchilla Botanic Parkland, police have located the offender – a 15-year-old boy.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the, “15-year-old boy will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Provisions act, 1992”.

Chinchilla police responded to the assault at the family park on Friday, October 6, at 4.45pm.

Witnesses at the park said they saw a young boy flee the scene where a young girl was visibly upset.