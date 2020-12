IN HOSPITAL: A person was hospitalised after being bit by a snake in Moonie on Christmas Day. Picture: Alix Sweeney

IN HOSPITAL: A person was hospitalised after being bit by a snake in Moonie on Christmas Day. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A person has spent part of their Christmas in hospital after they were bit by a snake near Moonie.

Paramedics rushed to a private property near the Moonie Hwy about 4pm, where they sustained a snake bite to the foot.

They were transported to Tara Hospital in a stable condition.