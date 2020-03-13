Perry flees Australia amid virus crisis

Katy Perry is reportedly holed up in her Sydney hotel room. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Katy Perry is reportedly holed up in her Sydney hotel room. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Katy Perry has been pictured departing Sydney Airport after spending 24 hours in lockdown inside her Sydney hotel and cancelling all press interviews amid the worsening coronavirus crisis.

The US singer, who has just announced she is expecting her first child, has been spending time in Australia recently for a string of shows, including a bushfire recovery concert in Victoria on Wednesday.

The singer performed at a bushfire fundraiser on Wednesday. Picture: James Ross/AAP

Perry, 35, was also scheduled to do a round of media interviews on Thursday, but reportedly cancelled as a safety precaution, and is understood to have instead spent 24 hours holed up in her hotel room in Sydney.

The Daily Mail reports that the decision may have been made after a "coronavirus scare" among record label publicity staff, although this is yet to be confirmed.

On the other side of the world, Perry's fiance, Orlando Bloom, and the rest of the Carnival Row cast has been sent home to be quarantined ahead of the US imposing the new travel ban on Europe.

The Amazon TV show is set in Prague and Dubrovnik, and production has been shut down to allow cast and crew to travel home back to the UK (and in Bloom's case, the US) before Trump's ruling comes into effect on Friday night.

In a video posted to Instagram, Bloom pulled a sad face as he shared the news with fans.

"It's farewell from us as we go home to be quarantined," he said.

"But we're coming home, to the States, at least I'm coming home to the States. Good luck everybody, stay safe out there, self-quarantine."

Bloom in a scene from Carnival Row. Picture: Jan Thijs/Amazon Prime

It comes as Hollywood is still reeling from news Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who are currently in Australia, have coronavirus.

The A-lister couple are now in quarantine at Gold Coast University Hospital.

On Thursday, Hanks announced that he and his wife had tested positive for the virus while in Australia in an Instagram post.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia," he wrote.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

Hanks and Wilson had recently returned from the US, where they attended the Oscars, but had been back in Australia for at least a week.

The Hollywood power couple are both aged 63.

The two-time Oscar winner is currently on the Gold Coast filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic, although production has now been suspended.