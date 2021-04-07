Menu
Former Queensland minister Trevor John Perrett will fight 25 charges including eight counts of indecent treatment of girls under 16.
Crime

Former MP to fight indecent treatment of girls charges

by Vanessa Marsh
7th Apr 2021 10:41 AM
A former Queensland minister charged with the indecent treatment of young girls intends to fight the charges, his lawyer says.

Former MP Trevor John Perrett has been charged with multiple counts of indecent treatment of girls over a two-year period in the 1970s.

His case was mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning but he did not appear.

Mr Perrett's lawyer Maddi Wood of McGinnes and Associates told the court the former MP intended to contest the charges against him and asked for the case to be adjourned.

Perrett, now 79, has been hit with 25 charges including eight counts of indecent treatment of girls under 16, and 16 offences of indecent treatment of girls under 17.

The offences were allegedly committed between December 31, 1974, and January 1, 1977.

Perrett is the father of a sitting LNP MP Tony Perrett who is the member for Gympie.

His case will be mentioned again in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 4.

Originally published as Perrett to fight indecent treatment of girls charges

court crime indecent treatment of a child under 16 trevor john perrett

