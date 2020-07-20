Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been taken to Gatton Hospital after he was injured in a tractor incident.
A man has been taken to Gatton Hospital after he was injured in a tractor incident.
News

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after run in with tractor

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
20th Jul 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after he was involved in an accident involving a tractor in the Lockyer Valley.

Paramedics were called to Robinsons Road, Gatton, at 1.48pm where they assessed one pedestrian.

LOCAL NEWS: IN COURT: The 56 people appearing in Gatton court today

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said she could not confirm whether or not the incident had taken place on a road or private property.

The man sustained injuries to his lower leg and was taken to Gatton Hospital in a stable condition.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.

lockyer valley crash tractor accident vehicle pedestrian incident
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Women’s work: essential to agricultural businesses

        premium_icon Women’s work: essential to agricultural businesses

        News Women’s work and expertise are critical in maintaining and developing agricultural businesses - but more support is needed.

        RACQ, police urging motorists to stay vigilant around school zones

        premium_icon RACQ, police urging motorists to stay vigilant around school...

        News OVER 8500 people have been slapped with fines for speeding in school zones in...

        TOP STORIES: News you may have missed last week

        premium_icon TOP STORIES: News you may have missed last week

        News CATCH UP: Here are the top five stories from Chinchilla and surrounds last week.

        Woman allegedly bites security guard in South West pub rampage

        premium_icon Woman allegedly bites security guard in South West pub...

        News A WOMAN has been charged after allegedly biting a security guard in a hotel that...