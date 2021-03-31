PAYING TRIBUTE: Commemoration for Wandoan’s soldier settlers

REMEMBER THE FALLEN: Pat Devlin and Bob Williams inspecting the progress of the Avenue of Honour at Wandoan. Picture: WDRC

REMEMBER THE FALLEN: Pat Devlin and Bob Williams inspecting the progress of the Avenue of Honour at Wandoan. Picture: WDRC

A special commemorative space will be opened for the very first time to honour Wandoan’s soldier settlers and their important role in the region’s history.

Western Downs Regional Council will partner with the community to officially open the Wandoan soldier settlers ‘Avenue of Honour’ on April 24, as part of the council’s COVID-19 Recovery Package.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Western Downs councillor Carolyn Tillman said it was fantastic to mark the completion of such a special project in the region.

“The establishment of a Wandoan Soldier Settlers ‘Avenue of Honour’ is truly a remarkable achievement for the local community – in particular Pat Devlin and Bob Williams – and I thank them for showing vision and inspiring us to partner with them and deliver this special project,” Cr Tillman said.

“As part of the project, the council has installed an ‘Avenue of Honour’ which lines the pathways within O’Sullivan Park and features 103 individual plaques commemorating each soldier settler family.”

The installation will also include steel entrances at either end of the park to boost its prominence, as well as new gardens and information boards telling the story of the soldier settler scheme and its history in the town.

“I encourage everyone to attend this special occasion in Wandoan, which features the official opening service and a community dinner,” she said.

“Visitors can then remain in the town and take part in the ANZAC commemorations on Sunday, April 25.

“We can’t wait to see the completed ‘Avenue of Honour’ when it’s unveiled to the public in just a few short weeks’ time and we can officially honour the families who helped build this wonderful town and community.”

The official opening will take place at O’Sullivan Park on April 24 from 1pm to 3pm, with afternoon tea provided and other drinks available for purchase.

Juandah Heritage Society, Wandoan Community Commerce & Industry, and Apex will also host a community dinner on Saturday evening at the Wandoan Showgrounds.

Registration is required for COVID-19 tracing purposes. To register your attendance to either event, visit here.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription