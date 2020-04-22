Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HEARTY MEALS: Kim Harrif of Ambrosia espresso bar in Mountain Creek is offering pay what you want meals to the community. Photo: John McCutcheon.
HEARTY MEALS: Kim Harrif of Ambrosia espresso bar in Mountain Creek is offering pay what you want meals to the community. Photo: John McCutcheon.
Business

Pay what you can: Cafe’s generous initiative amid crisis

Abbey Cannan
22nd Apr 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUNSHINE Coast cafe is offering community members fresh meals at any price they can afford during the coronavirus crisis.

Mountain Creek's Ambrosia Espresso Bar owner Kim Harrif said she wanted to support the community with some good hearty meals to thank her loyal customers.

"We've got quite a few regulars that have been very supportive over these last few weeks and we just felt that we wanted to give back to the community," Ms Harrif said.

"So, we've started to do the pay what you can afford meals and hopefully we can help a few people as well.

"Everyday there will be a different meal and I'll post on Facebook what it is going to be, or people can come in and see what is on the menu.

"Today we've got cottage pie, tomorrow I'm doing a beef stew, last week we did a lamb curry, so it's good hearty meals. Sometimes I might do a pasta as well.

"If there is someone who might not need the meal for themselves, but they know someone who is home bound, they can come and collect on their behalf as well."

Kim Harrif of Ambrosia Espresso Bar in Mountain Creek is offering pay what you want meals to the community. Photo: John McCutcheon
Kim Harrif of Ambrosia Espresso Bar in Mountain Creek is offering pay what you want meals to the community. Photo: John McCutcheon

The former South African resident, who took over Ambrosia Coffee just six months ago, said it had been a tough time for business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"My family have been in Australia for about one and a half years and we took over Ambrosia from Andrew and Andrea," Ms Harrif said.

"I'm glad we had the six months before the (pandemic) to build relationships with our regular customers and I must say they have been very supportive.

"Turnover has definitely gone down because we can't have sit down meals or anything but at the same time, we've been very busy with coffees and toasties and that sort of thing."

For more information call 0403 531 118 or visit Ambrosia at Shop 2/A/158/170 Karawatha Dr, Mountain Creek.

Daily meal options can be viewed at Ambrosia Espresso Bar's Facebook page.

ambrosia cafe cheap meals sunshinecoastcoronavirus
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Now is not the time to relax COVID-19 restrictions

        premium_icon Now is not the time to relax COVID-19 restrictions

        News OPINION: As the curve weakens there has been discussions around relaxing coronavirus restrictions. But is it really worth it?

        Parents warned: Students to be sent home, schools closed

        premium_icon Parents warned: Students to be sent home, schools closed

        Education QLD state schools warn kids may be sent home after spike in attendance

        Western Downs police put an end to a sixteenth birthday

        premium_icon Western Downs police put an end to a sixteenth birthday

        News A SWEET 16th birthday party turned sour when police showed up for the revellers...

        Five per cent of Chinchilla students attend school in person

        premium_icon Five per cent of Chinchilla students attend school in person

        News Here’s what it’s like for Chinchilla teachers at empty schools with most students...