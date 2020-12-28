Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A patient has become trapped following a workplace accident off Mulgowie Rd. Picture: Alix Sweeney
A patient has become trapped following a workplace accident off Mulgowie Rd. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Breaking

UPDATE: Patient critical after horror workplace mishap

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
28th Dec 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 12:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 12pm:

A PATIENT is in a critical condition after they were involved in an incident at a Mulgowie workplace. 

The patient, who was trapped in the incident, has been extracted and airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital. 

 

EARLIER, 8am:

A RESCUE helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a vehicle and pedestrian accident, following a workplace incident in Mulgowie.

Paramedics, including critical care specialists, are attending to a patient who has become trapped in an accident on Monday morning at 5.45am.

It is believed the workplace is located off Mulgowie Rd.

More to come.

ambulances mulgowie workplace accident
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grants opening for Maranoa organisations after tough year

        Premium Content Grants opening for Maranoa organisations after tough year

        News Maranoa MP David Littleproud is encouraging communities to apply for new grants after a troubling year of bushfires, drought, and coronavirus.

        Woman flown to hospital after smashing into fence

        Premium Content Woman flown to hospital after smashing into fence

        News One woman had to be airlifted to Brisbane while another was hospitalised following...

        Top Western Downs students awarded with council honour

        Premium Content Top Western Downs students awarded with council honour

        Council News Seven Western Downs senior students were recognised for their stellar community...

        New infrastructure installed at Chinchilla‘s sacred space

        Premium Content New infrastructure installed at Chinchilla‘s sacred space

        Council News Council has delivered new infrastructure to a Western Downs cemetery as part of...