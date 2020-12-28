UPDATE: Patient critical after horror workplace mishap

A patient has become trapped following a workplace accident off Mulgowie Rd. Picture: Alix Sweeney

UPDATE, 12pm:

A PATIENT is in a critical condition after they were involved in an incident at a Mulgowie workplace.

The patient, who was trapped in the incident, has been extracted and airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

EARLIER, 8am:

A RESCUE helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a vehicle and pedestrian accident, following a workplace incident in Mulgowie.

Paramedics, including critical care specialists, are attending to a patient who has become trapped in an accident on Monday morning at 5.45am.

It is believed the workplace is located off Mulgowie Rd.

More to come.