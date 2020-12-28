UPDATE: Patient critical after horror workplace mishap
UPDATE, 12pm:
A PATIENT is in a critical condition after they were involved in an incident at a Mulgowie workplace.
The patient, who was trapped in the incident, has been extracted and airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital.
EARLIER, 8am:
A RESCUE helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a vehicle and pedestrian accident, following a workplace incident in Mulgowie.
Paramedics, including critical care specialists, are attending to a patient who has become trapped in an accident on Monday morning at 5.45am.
It is believed the workplace is located off Mulgowie Rd.
More to come.