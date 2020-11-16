Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Patient critical after being pulled from water

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Nov 2020 4:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Paramedics are attempting to stabilise a person in a critical condition on a Gold Coast beach after a near-drowning incident.

Emergency services were called to reports an adult had been pulled from the water at 3.30pm in Burleigh Heads at Second Ave.

The person was in a critical condition, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The incident follows a near-drowning of a four-year-old boy yesterday at Southport Broadwater.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Patient critical after being pulled from water

More Stories

drowning editors picks emergency gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TEEN ARRESTED: Stolen car spotted in Chinchilla

        Premium Content TEEN ARRESTED: Stolen car spotted in Chinchilla

        News UPDATE: A teenager has been arrested in relation to the stolen car spotted in Chinchilla on Saturday. FULL DETAILS:

        Tara blaze set to burn for second day in 'extreme' conditions

        Premium Content Tara blaze set to burn for second day in 'extreme'...

        News FIRE crews will continue to monitor a bushfire north of Tara all day, as extreme...

        Best Queensland universities for students to get a job

        Premium Content Best Queensland universities for students to get a job

        Education Best Queensland universities helping students to land a full-time job

        Funding focus on regional roads to tackle tragic road toll

        Premium Content Funding focus on regional roads to tackle tragic road toll

        News “A SIGNIFICANT part of the new infrastructure program will apply lifesaving...