WINNER: Annie Cusack won the Best Business Growth Idea in the Business Navigators Pitch Challenge 2020.
Passion to help women pays off for local physio

Zoe Bell
21st Mar 2020 6:00 AM
THE statistic that 30 per cent of Australian adult women currently live with incontinence stood out to Dalby physiotherapist Annie Cusack and now she is on her way to making a difference to the lives of women across Australia.

Currently working in a private practice, Ms Cusack plans to develop a 12-week online program of exercises, tips and support so that new mothers and menopausal women have access to a convenient and affordable solution for the delicate issue.

Bringing her idea to the Business Navigator Pitch Challenge 2020, she impressed the panel of judges and took out the Best Business Growth Idea winner.

“I’m very excited to see where things will go from here,” she said.

“I am looking forward to helping many women with their lives and hopefully make a difference in their lives.”

Involved in women’s health training for ten years, Ms Cusack wants people to know that they don’t have to suffer in silence, and she wants to help people to start having the conversation.

“After having children, myself it became a lot more relevant to me and that the turning point was realising how many women need help with it,” she said.

“The program works great because if they don’t want to see anyone because they are too embarrassed to talk about it then you go on it and it’s a good learning first point.

“I can’t guarantee they will be continent for the rest of their lives, but it’s a process, so it’s the start of the change of habits.”

Annie will also receive a cash prize of $10,000 and the opportunity to gain business growth advice and assistance from the Business Navigator team to help market and grow their business.

Finals judge Rob Hart, Managing Director Upscale Pastoral Fund said the collective energy and enthusiasm was fantastic.

“All the business were investigable businesses, and some even have global potential,” he said.

“We were impressed to see how keenly contested both categories were, with the results being incredibly close in both the semi-finals and finals. Usually, in types of competitions, we see a pour option, but that wasn’t in the finals.”

Business Navigator is a Shell’s QGC business program delivered in partnership with Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise.

2020 business navigator pitch challenge physiotherapist shell qgc tsbe western downs

